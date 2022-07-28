Some of the most prolific flowers in the greater Roaring Fork Valley are wild geraniums. Ranging from white to pink to magenta, our three species bloom throughout the whole summer, gracing forests, meadows and roadsides alike. Every summer, whether wet or dry, hot or cool, they seem to thrive.
This is no accident. Geraniums, like many wildflowers, have innate genius — “very great and rare natural ability or skill” — that allows them to overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles. Like being stuck in one place. Unlike animals, being rooted in the ground means plants can’t escape predators or seek pollinators or move on to better habitat when sunshine, water or nutrients become scarce.
Wild geraniums, though, have developed an ingenious, alternative approach to locomotion. The geranium, which means “crane” in Latin, has a five-sided seed pod shaped vaguely like a crane’s bill. As the pod dries, its five sides tense up until they simultaneously uncoil, propelling the seed inside many feet away from the mother plant.
When the seed lands, it uses its awn, a tail-like feature, which alternately straightens and curls as it dries and gets wet, to twist and screw its way down into leaf litter or a crack in the soil. In this way, it both plants itself and escapes the hot sun and seed-eating critters that would make a meal of it.
A geranium’s genius doesn’t stop there. Parts of the flowers we presume merely add to their beauty, in fact, play a role in their success. For example, the purple lines that accentuate the inner part of the geranium’s petals are guides for pollinators, showing them the way to the nectar like the markings on a runway.
Other wildflowers have so-called nectar guides in colors, like short-wave ultraviolet, that only honeybees can see. Therefore, what looks to us like a rather humdrum yellow daisy turns out, under special lighting, to be decorated with colorful stripes intended solely for the bees, whose attention the flowers covet more than our own.
And, lest we forget, only plants like geraniums have succeeded at converting the sun’s energy to food, making us utterly dependent upon them for our survival. Certifiably genius.
Karin Teague, executive director of the Independence Pass Foundation, is a 26-year resident of the Roaring Fork Valley and devoted student of its wildflowers. Learn more at independencepass.org/2022-wildflower-checklist.