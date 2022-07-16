If you’re a drive-by botanist like me, you’ve undoubtedly noticed what a spectacular year the Rocky Mountain penstemon (Penstemon strictus) are having. Standing three feet tall (or more) with spires of purple, blue or lavender flowers that most resemble mouths agape, these showy wildflowers are making all of our commutes a bit more beautiful.
Penstemons, numbering over 250 species, make up the largest genus of plants endemic to North America. They are named for their unique, fifth stamen, the pollen-producing organ of the flower, which is sterile. “Pen” means “almost” and “stemon” refers to the stamen — “almost stamen.” Why its fifth stamen is sterile — why the flower continues to host this slacker — is an evolutionary question I can’t answer. Viva la diversity!
In addition to Rocky Mountain penstemon, two species of alpine penstemon found only in Colorado are currently in bloom in our area: Hall’s penstemon (Penstemon hallii) and Harbour’s penstemon (Penstemon harbourii). Both lie low to the ground, as most alpine plants do, with Hall’s sporting kodachrome-purple flowers and Harbour’s softer, duskier ones. Hall’s penstemon can be seen in abundance along the overlook trail at the summit of Independence Pass. Harbour’s penstemon requires some scrambling among alpine scree and rock outcrops in the Elk and Sawatch mountains.
Perhaps my favorite penstemon, however, blooming profusely right now from the montane to the alpine, is Whipple’s penstemon, Penstemon whippleanus. Its coloring ranges from Cabernet-purple to soft violet to occasionally white, owing to a genetic mutation. Equally at home roadside or on high peaks, in wet or dry places, with its silvery covering of hairs and dense racemes of flowers, it’s hard not to feel that Whipple’s is here to delight us, rather than the pollinators.
But about that name, Penstemon whippleanus. Many western wildflowers are named for the botanist who “discovered” the plant during extensive surveys conducted in the 1800s. Penstemon hallii, for example, was named for Elihu Hall, and Penstemon harbourii for J.P. Harbour, both of whom assisted famed botanist, Charles Parry, on his 1862 Colorado surveys. Notice, though, that their species names end in “ii”. I can’t think of one other species of flower ending in “anus.” What, indeed, did our Mr. Whipple do to deserve this specious honor?
Karin Teague, executive director of the Independence Pass Foundation, is a 26-year resident of the Roaring Fork Valley and devoted student of its wildflowers. Learn more at independencepass.org/2022-wildflower-checklist.