What a short, strange summer it’s been. It began with a relentlessly wet May and June, producing one of the finest wildflower shows here in memory. When the clouds finally parted just before the solstice, they seemed to part for good. Six weeks later, temperatures had soared, nary a drop of rain had fallen, and the flowers showed it. Meadows became crispy, the tundra got crunchy and it seemed our spectacular wildflower season might be spectacularly short.
An annual hike to Crested Butte last week seemed to confirm that possibility: While the sunflower meadows on the south side of West Maroon Pass were ablaze in yellow, the flowers were droopy and tired looking. Worse yet, the road from the trailhead to town was positively apocalyptic: The formerly dirt road had turned to powder, reducing visibility in places to near zero and coating the roadside plants a uniform brown. It was a painful entry into the self-proclaimed “Wildflower Capital of Colorado.”
The good news, of course, is that monsoonal rains returned this past week. But will they be too little, too late?
Not necessarily. For late-summer flowers like gentians, recent rains will undoubtedly give them a boost. Moreover, any basins that are criss-crossed with stream and rivulets, or places where late-lingering snow recently melted, like avalanche chutes and high-elevation cirques, are still producing fabulous flowers.
Two of the stars of the show right now are rosy paintbrush and queen’s crown. Rosy paintbrush (Castilleja rhexifolia) is one of our most striking flowers, with myriad variations on “rosy.” Sometimes it is magenta, sometimes lavender, sometimes soft pink. Occasionally it is yellow or white-striped, probably as a result of hybridization with other Castilleja species.
Paintbrush’s dazzling coloration comes not from its flowers, but from its leaf-like parts: its bracts and sepals. Its flowers, by contrast, consist of narrow green tubes largely hidden in the paintbrush’s colorful leaves. Why this reversal of roles, especially when it results in flowers that are hard to see and access? It turns out that hummingbirds, with their long bills and ability to hover, are ideal pollinators for paintbrush. Indeed, scientists believe hummingbirds may have co-evolved with them.
The other pink beauty, queen’s crown (Rhodiola rhodantha) is a late-summer, high-alpine, water-loving succulent with a tall head of pink and magenta flowers that distinguishes it from its maroon, flat-topped cousin, king’s crown. Queen’s crown uses its thick leaves to store water, compensating for its shallow root system that can’t quickly take up water from cold, high-elevation soils.
The result is a wonderfully full, fleshy flower that, like rosy paintbrush, is totally dependent on a healthy water supply. May the rains continue!