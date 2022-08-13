As we approach mid-August, when our alpine ridges dry out and hillsides of sunflowers begin to brown and go to seed, here to color our wet subalpine and alpine meadows in all shades of purple is the regal gentian.
It’s “regal,” not just because of the gentian’s royal coloring and fussy appearance. Two-thousand years ago in Illyria, a country on the Adriatic Sea near modern-day Albania, King Gentius attempted to treat his ailing army with a gentian extract. While the treatment was of questionable success — the Romans conquered them shortly thereafter — the flower named in his honor lives on.
Here in the Rockies, gentians are strictly late-summer bloomers (save the green version, our monument plant), which do more to ease the pain of the impending end of summer than any medication I know of.
Our region boasts six primary species of purple gentians. Most numerous, decorating wet mountain meadows and roadside ditches alike, is the fringed gentian. Its single flowers consist of four tightly twisting petals whose fringes help keep non-pollinating insects from entering. Equally easy to spot is the bottle gentian, whose wide-mouthed, royal blue and green flowers invite the largest bumblebees to drop in.
A gentian that in some years can be easy to miss owing to its small stature and sporadic blooms, but which this year seems to be everywhere — a “super bloom” of sorts — is the autumn dwarf or rose gentian. It’s quarter-inch, four- or five-lobed lavender flowers have delicate white fringes in their centers that demand a ground-level look. While you’re down there, look for our smallest gentian, the lapland gentian, in the softest shade of purple-blue, most typically on the edge of tarns.
Standing taller with numerous flowers of a dusky-purple shade unlike any other is the star gentian. Finally, bringing up the tail end of summer, and arguably the most elegant of all, is the arctic gentian. Equally at home on dry or wet tundra, arctic gentian’s white, accordion-pleated, crepe-paper-goblet of a flower is decorated with whimsical purple spots and streaks. It’s a sight I know I would be upset to miss.
Karin Teague, executive director of the Independence Pass Foundation, is a 26-year resident of the Roaring Fork Valley and devoted student of its wildflowers. To see photos of all the gentians described here, go to independencepass.org/2022-wildflower-checklist.