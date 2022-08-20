Just when you thought things couldn’t get any funkier here in Colorado — once-in-a-lifetime avalanches in 2019, largest fires in history in 2020, nonexistent summer monsoons in 2021, nothing but monsoons this year — along comes a new species of wildflower to add to our Roaring Fork Valley lists: the funky thistle, Cirsium funkiae.
Standing up to 3 feet tall on usually barren or rocky alpine slopes, and sporting an enormous, wooly mop of yellow flowers, the funky thistle is impossible to miss. How has it just been “discovered?”
For over a century, botanists lumped the funky thistle (more on that name shortly) with the common mountain thistle, Cirsium scopulorum. It, too, has a wooly head and dwarfs neighboring alpine plants. But anyone who has seen the funky thistle immediately senses distinctions. Its flowers are yellow (as opposed to purple), it’s usually by itself and it’s so top heavy it looks ready to fall over.
Fortunately, there are scientists in our midst who are never satisfied with the status quo. Jennifer Ackerfield, author of the comprehensive “Flora of Colorado,” decided the physical characteristics of this plant were simply too dissimilar to leave unexamined. Genetic studies proved out its separate species status, confirming what many of us amateur botanists wondered, but did nothing, about.
Of the many satisfactions that come with identifying a new species of plant comes the right to name it. Ms. Ackerfield chose to honor her mentor, a curator at the Smithsonian, Vicki Funk, who apparently wore the name well.
Why is the identification of a new species important? First, we can’t protect what we are ignorant of: If a rare or endangered plant is lumped in with commonly found ones, it won’t receive appropriate management protection.
Second, it raises awareness around thistles. Many people mistakenly believe all noxious weeds need thrashing. In fact, we have at least six species of native thistles in our area (and now seven) that are important to pollinators and animals like pika. You can usually identify natives by their growth habit; you see a few here and there, but they don’t take over a place like plumeless or Canada thistle do.
Finally, in a world where species are disappearing at a gut-wrenching rate, we need every bit of good news we can get in the new species department. And like the funky thistle, that next species could be right here in our backyard!
Karin Teague, executive director of the Independence Pass Foundation, is a 26-year resident of the Roaring Fork Valley and devoted student of its wildflowers. Learn more at independencepass.org/2022-wildflower-checklist.