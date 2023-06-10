It’s playing right here, right now, in our backyard. Phenomenal phlox! Bodacious balsamroot! Leapin’ lupine! We haven’t had an opening to wildflower season like this in years.
“In Bloom” is dedicated to celebrating this bounty, and telling the stories of the stars of the show — the wildflowers — as they bloom throughout the greater Roaring Fork Valley.
First, to what do we owe the tremendous variety, abundance, and in some cases sheer size of the wildflowers this year compared with previous years? A strong snowpack and consistent rain in May and June would seem the obvious explanation. However, some flowers respond to conditions laid down several years prior. Some even prefer drought and warmer temperatures, thank you very much. In other words, the flowers have their reasons, which, absent years of controlled study, we can only surmise.
That being said, a walk on Light Hill or the Crown in the midvalley, or up the Sunnyside Trail in Aspen, where over 60 species are currently in bloom, suggests that many wildflowers have found this spring’s conditions ideal. Arrowleaf balsamroot, Balsamorhiza sagitatta, with its bright yellow flowers and eponymous, arrowhead-shaped leaves, has taken over entire hillsides. In the weeks to come, its copycat flower, mule’s ears, will appear in similar locations, but with longer, skinnier leaves shaped more like — you guessed it — mule’s ears.
Other winners include silvery lupine, Lupinus argenteus, which is just hitting its stride and turning up in the middle of trails and other unusual locations throughout the valley. This spring has also given us the best phlox in memory. Previously barren dirt and shale slopes are enjoying pillows, if not carpets, of iridescent white and lavender Phlox multiflora and Phlox longifolia.
One flower that won’t jump off the hillside for your attention, but which is always worth the hunt and is also enjoying a banner year, is the fairy slipper orchid, Calypso bulbosa.
While most of the orchid family’s 30,000-plus species — roughly tied with asters for the largest family — are found in hot, humid rainforests, semi-arid Colorado boasts upwards of 30 species. Look for the fairy slipper in spruce and pine forests with dappled sunlight from 8,000 to 10,000 feet in elevation. They seem to be especially fond of old road cuts in places like Hunter Creek, Lenado,
and East Snowmass Creek.
The big question: Will this season’s stellar start continue through the summer? After years of keeping lists of which flowers are blooming when and for how long, it seems that consistent rain, more than snowpack or temperatures, is the key factor keeping wildflowers blooming robustly. In which case, may the blessed rains continue!