Better than September, with its fall colors and brilliant-blue skies? Better than February, when the snow is soft and the days are getting longer? Better even than July, when the wildflowers are at their peak?
Ah, but that last is a fallacy. Except for the subalpine plants, which are waiting for the deepest snow to melt, June is the month when the most wildflowers bloom in the Roaring Fork Valley. By July, the hillsides in the lower valley are drying out and losing their color. Even on Independence Pass, which starts at 8,000 feet and rises to over 12,000 feet, more wildflowers bloom in June than in July, huge snow years aside. August sees a measly one quarter of the number of June
blooms.
Then there’s the matter of alpine flowers. To my mind, nothing compares to the riot of color in June that sweeps over the desolate, wind-swept peaks and ridges that just weeks earlier were feet-deep in snow. Think of the mats of mulberry dwarf clover, the sunny old-men-of-the-mountain, and the ethereal blue alpine forget-me-nots. Forget-me-nots, Eritrichium nanum, belong to one of the few plant families, the Borage family, that displays true blue flowers. They are unique in the wildflower world and are blooming now, for a short time only, on our high passes.
June is also the month that the valley’s showiest orchids make their appearance, including the giant helleborine, the calypso orchid and the yellow lady’s slipper. The latter, Cypripedium parviflorum, has a bulbous, central petal — the “slipper”— and two twisted, maroon-spotted petals — “ties” to keep the slipper on a lady’s foot. Wonderfully, this regal and rather fussy-feeling orchid can be found alongside the most pedestrian ditches and streams between Basalt and Carbondale.
Another June bonus is the brightening of the tedious Highway 82 commute by roadside flowers. This year’s star is Eaton’s penstemon, Penstemon eatonii. This red firecracker has brightened the downvalley lanes of Snowmass Canyon for years (after being seeded), but this season it has exploded from Shale Bluffs to the Aspen airport. A native of Colorado, Eaton’s penstemon is prized for its tolerance of poor soil and — ironically this year — drought. While it may tolerate a lack of rain, plainly it loves the abundance.
In July’s defense, many June wildflowers will of course linger into July. We also have the big boys of midsummer to look forward to. But we humans seem wired to celebrate emergence over stasis, and to mourn the waning. Think of the melancholy that accompanies the autumn leaves post-peak. So get out and enjoy the long days, the abundant flowers, and that luscious feeling that everything good is just beginning.