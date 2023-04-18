Editor:
The potential price tag for the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport improvements came into focus recently: up to $500 million, and $50 million of this will come from other sources than the federal government. If properly structured, the new fixed-base operator lease could easily fund Pitkin County’s portion of the airport funding requirement. However, we don’t even know what we want yet.
Let’s buy some time and enter into a short-term lease (approximately three years), with no capital expenditures, with an FBO operator so that we can address fundamental questions before entering into the long-term lease. Let’s temporarily kick the can before we do something permanently stupid.
If the public can’t be part of the selection process, it needs to be part of the criteria determination. The Pitkin Board of County Commissioners needs to figure out how to hit the reset button before it is left with no options to maneuver. Sept. 30, the date that Atlantic Aviation’s current lease expires, feels like tomorrow.
Robert Rubey
Aspen