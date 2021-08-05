Editor:
We are in town for a few days and I was reading your paper at the Hotel Aspen and thought your readers might like to hear a perspective from the heartland.
Recently, a friend recommended that I watch the movie, “Anna.” In doing so, I was introduced to the writings of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, author of “The Gulag Archipelago.” In his second volume, Aleksandr remarks, “No, the old proverb does not lie. Look for the brave in prison, and the stupid among the political leaders!”
This statement reminds me of several verses found in the Bible. Proverbs 28:2: “A lawless nation will have many bad leaders” and “Those who refuse to obey the law promote evil.” Proverbs 28:6: “It is better to be poor and honest than rich and evil.” And, finally, Proverbs 28:7-9: “A smart son obeys the laws but a son who spends time with worthless people brings shame to his father.”
It’s only too evident that our political system is becoming increasingly broken and corrupted. When one takes an even closer look into the political lens, what is seen is less than attractive and entirely ungodly. These are not the principles and values our beautifully diverse nation was founded upon. It is quite simply the antithesis of what is true and lovely and our light of hope to the world is quickly diminishing.
And now our personal freedoms are becoming increasingly restricted under the guise of personal safety. True protection lies within the heart of Jesus. He proclaims to all of his followers in Isaiah 41:10: “Don’t panic, I’m with you. There is no need to fear for I’m your God. I’ll give you strength. I’ll help you. I’ll hold you steady, and keep a firm grip on you.”
My hope is that we will all seek to extend our hands to help one another and not to strike each other down.
Susan Chapman Porter
Carmel, Indiana