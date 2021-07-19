Editor:
The huge “NCIS” TV series and its spinoffs focus on criminal investigations and the intricacies of forensic science. Microscopic and chemical analysis from labs are now irrefutable evidence. Go scientists, make our world better. A most important set of data has been designated by the American Chemical Society as a National Historic Chemical Landmark. Chemical landmarks? Who knew? An American started it in 1958 and it’s the No. 1 piece of geophysical evidence that proves that human-caused global warming is real.
Now it’s called the Keeling Curve. It’s article in Wikipedia is just a page and it is rather enlightening. Being a national landmark, it’s in good company, along with the discovery of penicillin and the first African American Ph.D. in chemistry.
Tom Mooney
Aspen