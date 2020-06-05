Editor:
To the city of Aspen, the Aspen, Basalt and Snowmass Village police departments and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The full-page letter in both of Aspen’s June 3 newspapers that I read touched the deepest recesses of my heart. It is another example of why I cherish to live in this magical place.
We have truly an amazing community which is amplified every time there are different “needs” or issues that come to light in our valley. We all step up and pitch in to our assorted abilities to assist and address these needs and/or issues.
The kindness and caring shown to all — regardless of color, race, background or income over the years I have noticed speaks volumes of our citizens. Truly, we are family.
And it was heartwarming to see these ideals in print. Thank you all for everything you do — no matter how insignificant or small you may think your actions are.
Marie E. Kelly
Aspen