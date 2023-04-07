Editor:
Are Sara Ott and the Aspen City Council members tone deaf? Do they not care that every single comment about filling the Aspen police chief position suggested hiring a local candidate?
I attended the meet-and-greet with all candidates present. We had two excellent in-house candidates; Linda Consuegra and Bill Linn, who have served the community honorably for decades. I understand the police chief works at the will of the city manager and city council, but as a resident I am disappointed you cannot see to promote from within.
Most great leaders I've ever known have been promoted from within. I guess we should have filled the city manager slot from someplace else, like maybe … Sterling?
Tricia Louthis
Aspen