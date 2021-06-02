Editor:
Barbara Freeman's column on the inhumanity of medical debt collection suggests that those dealing with medical debt seek relief through a consumer protection act. A much better solution would be for the country to adopt a healthcare financing system that precludes medical debt. We don't incur debt when the fire department shows up to put out house fires or we drive over Independence Pass. We all pay for such protection and services, and they're there when needed. There's not a single legitimate reason not to have Medicare for All, and around 350 million human reasons to.
George Bohmfalk
Carbondale