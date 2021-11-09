Editor:
The Pandora’s expansion is in the hands of the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners. I have contemplated this issue and offer you my observations for your consideration. I noted various objections during the process of consideration this year.
There are environmental concerns and concerns with low water levels in the upper basin of the Colorado River. There will be no snowmaking in Pandora’s so I can find no impact on Powell or Mead.
Concerns for further development in Pandora’s have been answered by the Aspen Skiing Co. offering to sterilize against future development in the Pandora’s permit area.
My concerns for tree removals and carbon were satisfied when Aspen Skiing Co. assured me that about 3,250 trees will be removed. They have committed to holding $50,000 to purchase seedlings from the U.S. Forest Service. Ten dollars purchases 10 seedlings.Fifty-thousand dollars purchases 50,000 seedlings. SkiCo will plant saplings on Basalt Mountain after a year of growth. That’s 15 trees planted for each removed.
More skiing up high on the mountain is insurance for a warmer climate. The ability to ski the top of the mountain without skiing to the gondola should remove congestion.
Some locals have asked me if I wanted bumps in Pandora’s. No. But is Pandora’s reserved for longtime locals?
Finally, SkiCo has been a good partner in Aspen. They have received environmental awards, they provide much employee housing. They have dedicated housing for child care providers.
In short, I support the Pandora’s expansion.
Ward Hauenstein
Aspen