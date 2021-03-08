Editor:
Given recent reporting about the proposed development at 1020 E. Cooper in previous articles and yesterday’s opinion column, I feel the need to inform your readers that I could not have been more proud of both Aspen’s HPC Board and my neighbors in a recent meeting to rule on a developer’s proposal for 1020 E. Cooper.
All my neighbors voiced a desire to have employees as neighbors in our midst rather than shuffling them out of sight downvalley. All voiced one simple objection with which the HPC Board concurred: a five-unit structure that will house five separate groups in a 5,000-square-foot structure will dwarf and diminish the historic structure and will not be in the spirit of community enhancement and HPC’s own guidelines.
I am so grateful to live in a community with neighbors who value living among employees and is served by an unpaid HPC board that can and does cut through a great deal of obfuscation and make a wise and informed decision.
Ray Stover
Aspen