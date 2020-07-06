Editor:
This Fourth of July was the 244th anniversary of our country’s independence. We should take a moment to salute the men and women who have defended our freedom. From the beginning, all put their lives on hold and some gave their lives to maintain the freedoms we hold dear. They have protected the principles we hold so very important as Americans. Each new test we face as a country can be met because of the rights guaranteed by them.
New challenges face us today to prevent the community from recognizing our veterans in the annual parade. If you see someone you know who is a veteran, please give them a shout or wave of appreciation. Or just pause to offer thoughts of gratitude to all for what they did. We owe them so much.
Hugh Roberts
USAF Vietnam, Veterans Parade Committee