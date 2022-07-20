Editor:
Mick Ireland as well as the current and past members of the Aspen City Council have no one but themselves to blame for the city’s inability to house locals. John Hornblower was exactly correct when he wrote (House the essentials, July 14) that housing should be provided for essential city workers: teachers, policy and medical professionals, police and fire people. Further, these individuals should have a right to own their housing and pass it on to their descendants if they remain in those essential jobs for 25 or 30 years. This is how a community is built.
The need for the change was highlighted by Rich Allen in his July 17 article for Aspen’s only news outlet on the problems local school districts encountered in hiring teachers. Aspen Valley Hospital no doubt has similar problems hiring nurses and attracting physicians to the area. The offer of housing should be limited to workers in professions deemed essential and their families.
Other businesses, such as hotels, restaurants and recreational operations should take responsibility for housing their employees. Managers of a hotel seeking to offer and charge for five-star amenities should and will arrange for housing for its workers to maintain its reputation if public housing is not offered.
Pitkin County commissioners should stand their ground and not participate in the Lumberyard project until the regulations regarding affordable housing are changed to limit participation to essential workers and their families.
The private sector can take care of its own.
Philip Verleger
Denver