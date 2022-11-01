Editor:
This letter is a reply to Jim Wingers’ letter to the editor on Oct. 10th. I’d like to correct some inaccuracies and fill Jim in on what is actually happening regarding Krabloonik. Not only are there multiple failed PACFA inspections and multiple employee complaints — but Krabloonik was first given its Nov. 1 eviction date on Aug. 1 when they were first served with the notice of default. Danny knew well that this date loomed for three full months.
Aside from the inaccurate assumptions regarding Krabloonik’s eviction, there is also the question of why you would bring up the Iditarod. The last time the Krabloonik sled dogs competed in the Iditarod was in 1993. The Iditarod is also losing corporate sponsors faster than any dogsled race in history. It currently has the lowest entry field it has ever seen. Why? Because sled dogs are specifically exempt from the entirety of the animal cruelty statutes in Alaska – and can therefore be warehoused en masse and neglected without reprimand – and sponsors see this and what has resulted from it. Cruelty and neglect toward sled dogs is accepted in Alaska, so please don’t use it to try and justify the abysmal conditions of dogs here in Colorado.
Krabloonik isn’t training for the Iditarod. Krabloonik is running dogs for profit as a tourism entity. As someone who has been personally involved in sled-dog sports since 1998, I kindly ask that you look at the state documentation regarding Krabloonik.
Ashley Keith
Clifton