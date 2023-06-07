A quiet revolution is building as more of us recognize how critical it is to scrutinize every medical bill we receive.
The inevitable errors in these bills are typically the result of mistakes or ignorance rather than fraud but the result is the same: Inaccurate coding and billing often results in overcharges. As health care consumers, we must advocate for ourselves and our financial well-being.
But, once upon a time in a land far, far away, there was a magical health care system in which a person went to the doctor — magically turning them into a patient. The doctor sent a claim to said patient’s insurance company, the insurance company sent money to the doctor, and the doctor sent a bill to the patient who paid it.
Since then, this magical system has been unmasked to reveal errors, ignorance, greed and unnecessary complexity — magically turning patients into health care consumers.
As our federal and state legislators implement healthcare policy addressing this imbalance of power, we are gaining tools to support our revolution. Laws forbidding surprise billing, supporting preventive imaging for those with dense breasts, and requiring publication of hospital pricing are weapons to be leveraged in this fight.
And, truly, it is a fight. For those brave enough to engage the system by questioning medical billing, you will inevitably be rewarded with frustration, nonsensical answers, patience-testing and never-ending call transfers. And it is incumbent upon us to learn how to advocate for ourselves on this battlefield.
What follows is a general roadmap for navigating the crazy landscape of medical billing.
Review the bill
Who is the provider of service? If you have had surgery, you will likely receive three bills: surgeon, facility, anesthesiologist. Been to the emergency room? There will be two bills: facility and provider. They likely will look very similar, but the charges usually will be different.
Does the date match when you went to the doctor? Was your name spelled properly? Did the claim get sent to the correct insurance company?
Know your insurance coverage
Secret weapon: Your insurance portal has benefit, claims, coverage and network information in addition to messaging and chat functions. These tools are far more efficient and effective than calling the insurance company and sitting on perma-hold.
Your deductibles, maximum out of pocket, copays, co-insurance will be listed here for each enrolled member.
Frequently, I am asked to review bills that inevitably are correct: Because deductibles and out of pocket maximums are exploding in size, people are often shocked at what they owe.
Contact the billing office
This is sometimes easier said than done. Short-staffing results in long hold times and lack of training leading to staff without the tools they need to provide answers.
If your statement isn’t detailed, ask for an explanation of the charges. You can request an itemized bill — be certain to request that the CPT codes be listed, along with the charges for each line item. You are entitled to this information under the HIPAA law.
Making payment
Ask if a payment plan is available: Be certain to ask if interest is charged.
Request information about their financial aid or charity care. Always ask if there are discounts available: Some providers will give a discount just because you asked.
Financial aid
Local, state or national programs exist to provide financial aid. Nonprofits, foundations or government programs may offer assistance based upon income levels, medical conditions, or specific demographics.
Find a medical billing advocate
This is not their first rodeo: Advocates have the expertise to navigate the minefield of denied insurance claims, and medical billing and benefits errors. They investigate, educate, translate, negotiate, advocate!
Health care consumers have tools to ensure their medical bills are correct before making payment. This does require effort, attention and willingness.
As we are well aware, living in this valley is expensive and there is no room for “extra” expense in the form of incorrect medical billing. We owe it to ourselves to act on our own behalf. Join the quiet revolution.