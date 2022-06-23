Editor:
It was heartbreaking, but not surprising, to read about the safety concerns of our seniors (Debbie Overeynder, Aspen Daily News, May 19). Many avoid walking the Rio Grande Trail.
As a 40-year Aspenite, the past 26 years as a cycling instructor, I notice safety issues daily. Rio Grande Trail and Maroon Creek Road, in particular, have become crowded and dangerous. Solutions include boosting education and a dramatic increase in enforcement. Many folks know what to do, but simply don’t do it. Solutions on the ground have been challenging. Enforcement agencies are short-staffed.
Speeding motorists put everyone at the greatest risk. I witness this almost daily in and around town. Speeders often run stop signs and blast through crosswalks.
Inattentive motorists create risks for all. I just returned from a challenging mountain bike ride. The steeps, rocks and roots didn’t bother me. It was surviving near head-on collisions at the beginning and end of my ride as motorists crossed into my lane.
Every time I ride our “protected” pedestrian/bikeways on Hallam Street and Hopkins Avenue, I dodge entitled private and commercial vehicles putting walkers and cyclists at clear risk.
Off-leash dogs are commonplace. I almost ran over several dogs on the upper Rio Grande this week. Owners seem to feel entitled to ignore leash laws and apparently care little about their best friend’s safety.
Erik Skarvan
Aspen