Editor:
In defending its use of disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong as a “celebrity” in a pickleball fundraising event for the schools, the Aspen Education Foundation misses the point.
The generous donors did not made an ethically flawed decision to use the unrepentant Armstrong as fundraiser. It was the education foundation.
Puzzlingly, the foundation’s letter (“Pickleball and fundraising,” Dec. 4) omits any moral consideration of using someone as a role model who brazenly defends his unethical behavior. Instead, it glorifies Armstrong for his donations to the foundation as a local public schools benefactor.
Can using the ill-gotten doping gains from Armstrong be whitewashed by using them for education, or by using him as a “celebrity” for the schools?
I contacted a midvalley friend, Michael McClain, who is a retired professor of philosophy and religion at Rhodes College for an opinion. He said in an email,
“You are right. I agree that, if your reasoning is acknowledged as correct, then money raised this way ought to be returned. It would be inconsistent to acknowledge it was morally wrong to raise the money this way and not acknowledge an obligation to return it. Of course, the donors could then make a decision to give the money anyway.”
Unlike the private education foundation, the Aspen School Board is a publicly elected body. It should pause receiving any funds from the foundation until the contributions are returned.
The board must demonstrate to the community that its education policy stands for truth and integrity.
Bernard Grauer
Basalt