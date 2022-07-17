Editor:
The city is now going to do a long-term lease with Habitat for Humanity at the 8th and Midland location, thus avoiding any public vote. Had the city sold the property to Habitat a public vote probably would have been required.
I have indicated before I am not against affordable housing, just at this location. I was always taught that you do not solve a problem by creating another one. This will only make the congestion worse and harder for the Cowdin residents to enter onto Midland or th street.
Before any of this happened a traffic engineer should have been hired to forecast the future for this area. Council in the past had passed a resolution that if there were ever a bypass built this 8th Street area to 14th would be the preferred location.
The city right now is working on “the 8th Street Landing” project, which if it came to being would only create more density. Habitat is going to go through a public process which tells me the city is on board. The councilman for this area should be out talking to the residents in his district and getting a feel of what they want to take place at this intersection. Council needs to also produce any minutes (including executive sessions) of when this purchase happened back in 2005. If the city wants to do something positive in this area, clean up the old sewer plant property to be used by the public as open space and a means to access the river trail.
Don “Hooner” Gillespie
Glenwood Springs