Dear Basalt City Council, I’ve become keenly interested in the enormous Midland Avenue project since its groundbreaking a couple of weeks ago. I’ve been enjoying walking by and observing the daily progress across the bridge and intersection. Both the vision and the phased construction logistics are grand.
No doubt it’s going to be an ugly and inconvenient beautification project for everybody that sets foot in Basalt this next year, particularly the business owners. I hope the residents, neighbors and tourists make an extra effort to support their tenacious presence as they have supported us as we endured the last difficult three years.
I look forward to seeing the incremental upgrades whether it be the sewer lines or the fresh pavement, take place over the coming months.
Charlie Eckart
Basalt