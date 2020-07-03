Editor:
The National Election Reform Committee has just issued a new historical document titled: “New Declaration of Independence/We The People.” The National Election Reform Committee (NERC) is a group of leaders of the Independent voter movement who are launching a national campaign to declare independence from the two major political parties, the Democratic Party and the Republican Party.
Currently, the Democratic and Republican Parties control elections in all 50 states and in virtually all executive, legislative and judicial offices at the state and federal level. NERC believes that we have reached that point in American politics where not just Independent voters, but all independent-minded Americans, indeed all members of the people need to demand the end of the two parties’ control over America’s election system through their control of ballot access.
We have reached that moment in American history where all Americans need to escape the party-voter prison which the two major parties imposed on all of us for many decades with their corruption and oppression. The U. S. Constitution does not begin in the name of “We the parties,” but rather, it begins with three simple unambiguous words: “We the people.” This is a “We the people” campaign. It’s about we the people declaring our independence from the party-voter prison, and taking back ownership of America’s election system. This declaration is effective July 4, 2020.
Celebrate “American Independent Voter Day” with us on the Fourth of July by joining our Independent voter movement on our new website at nerc.blue. There you will see the full text of our beautiful “New Declaration of Independence/We The People.”
Randy Fricke
National Election Reform Committee
Member/Independent Voting