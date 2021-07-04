Editor:
I encourage all American voters to declare their independence from the Democratic and Republican parties. Every day now, more Americans are declaring their independence from the party-voter prison of the two major parties. Declare your independence today and let the healing begin.
Join the National Election Reform Committee in celebrating their first anniversary, July 4, 2021, of writing the “New Declaration of Independence/We The People.” Quoting the first paragraph as follows:
“We, The People, the activists and organizers of the Independent voter movement, together with independent-minded Americans do solemnly declare independence from the two major political parties, the Democratic Party and the Republican Party.”
A copy of this new declaration was published on June 30 in the Independent Voter Nation Newsletter. Just Google the newsletter.
“Ride the voter freedom bus on democracy road built by the Independent voter movement,” said the Independent Voter Nation Newsletter, May 21, 2021. Make this July 4 your Independent’s Day.
Randy Fricke
Co-chair, National Election
Reform Committee