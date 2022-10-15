Editor:
Your recent cartoon (Oct. 11) was smugly stupid. Electric cars run on electricity made from oil and natural gas. Water, wind and solar are negligible. A perfect metaphor of the left’s thinking. Thanks.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction
