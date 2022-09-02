Editor:
In the Aug. 31 Aspen Daily News, Colter Hinchliffe whines about the Independence Pass stop lights. His independence has been compromised in his “playground and sanctuary.”
Well, Colter, I don’t know when you got to Aspen, but my sanctuary was compromised when they paved Independence in 1967. The paving brought the “Hot Dog Set” as the Front Range weekenders who just arrived from someplace east of Denver were called. Now there are 3.9 million Front Rangers that invade the Colorado Mountain West when Independence Pass is open. And they can’t drive on freeways, let alone the pass. I used to run my 70-foot rig over the Pass at 3 a.m. five days a week before they made it illegal. I used a spotter at the narrows. So my advice to Mr. Hinchliffe is to navigate the pass before 6 a.m. and after 8 p.m.
Jim Wingers
Aspen