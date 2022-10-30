Editor:
I feel I need to rebut Parker Lathrop’s guest column “Dedication to service drives PCSO,” Oct. 26.
Pitkin County’s dispatch is certainly great and deserves their recent accolades. But they earned those distinctions despite management (DiSalvo included), not because of it.
There is a reason that dispatch is always looking to hire new staff. Their staff churn is amazingly, unsustainably high. And the frequent turnover puts an undue burden on the veteran staff who receive nowhere near the necessary support from their supervisors.
Our dispatchers deserve our praise for the amazing work they do in a tough job. A tough job made tougher by ineffective management.
Quenton Cassidy
Aspen