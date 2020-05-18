Editor:
Consider this: if you’re poisoning a bug colony it’s best if you get them to embrace the poison (e.g. as in food). Communication is essential to survival and success. I believe each town and county in Colorado should consider adopting a “healthy and friendly EMF (electric and magnetic fields) environment” into their philosophy. This would include: a formal statement to that effect; honesty informing ourselves of the facts (a daunting task but it can be done); putting in public EMF meters at strategic places; building public EMF safe spaces; encouraging local contractors to incorporate EMF planning in home construction. In regards to 5G, it is said in a way to discourage us as “our hands are tied; it is a federal issue only.” I don’t think our hands are so tied. Besides influencing things on a federal level directly we can influence things on state, county and town levels.
Craig Holloway
Glenwood Springs