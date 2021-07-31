Editor:
Driving from Montgomery, Alabama to Atlanta on I-85 my rear lift-gate light came on indicating it was open. Amazingly, there were so few exits in Alabama that would allow me to pull off and close it. I didn’t want to use the normal side lane in the midst of the NASCAR-like traffic. While driving, I thought about the need for emergency pullover pads in these situations. Now, before our D.C. lawmakers finalize the infrastructure bill, they should add emergency pads for the benefit of us traveling on highways.
Mike Sawyer
Denver