Editor:
In response to Tuesday, June 30’s front-page article: Using a newspaper’s front page to publicize allegations of an Aspen resident before a conviction, is, in my opinion, abusing your reasonability as a news agency. What happened to innocent until proven guilty? Furthermore, by naming sponsors, alpine athletes and Aspen in general, you intentionally smeared the entire community and local businesses with baseless implications that they were somehow involved in a singular character’s actions.
Do we as a community have a right to know who we share gondolas with? Yes. As such the police blotter certainly has a place within the news, but ask yourself if is it appropriate to elevate a story to the front page before due process?
I am in no way defending the alleged actions of the Aspen resident. All I am saying is that we have a relatively effective justice system. Let’s let it do its work before we take to the papers.
Yesterday the Aspen Daily News wrecked a life. If not permanently, at the very least temporarily. What was done with the pen and print far exceeds what a judge could exercise on such a crime. Now a local(ish) skier may never work in the ski industry again. Is it his fault? Yes. But the Aspen Daily News is at the very least complicit in destroying a life. They unfairly and unethically took action before allowing the justice system to exercise its purpose. If you think this was an appropriate use of a local newspapers — I encourage you to look up the word “schadenfreude” and then look in the mirror.
Wiley Maple
Aspen