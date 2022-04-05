Editor:
The Fields Development is back, and they are now proposing increasing the project size to 152 housing units on historically established agricultural land and a wildlife corridor that is currently zoned Rural Residential along Valley Road just west of Crown Mountain Park. The development would add, according to CDOT estimates, over 1,000 more vehicle trips per day along Valley Road and at the El Jebel / Highway 82 intersection.
The Fields Development owners are asking to build the highest density allowable under Eagle County residential zoning classifications. They want to leapfrog three zoning density designations in order to maximize their yield and profits with no compelling public benefit.
It’s important to act now and let your voice be heard! They are holding a combined sketch plan and preliminary subdivision plan meeting on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at the El Jebel/Eagle Valley Community Center. This means that they are trying to push this through without public input at a one-and-done meeting.
Please make your comments known to the Eagle County Planning Department and the three Eagle County Commissioners before it’s too late by emailing all four:
planningcomments@eaglecounty.us
kathy.chandlerhenry@eaglecounty.us
jeanne.mcqueeney@eaglecounty.us
Join your fellow midvalley neighbors trying hard to protect the character of our valley communities and our quality of life. Insist on Smart Growth!
Jen Mueller
Carbondale