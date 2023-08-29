Editor:
Aspen’s creaky subsidized housing program suffers from intellectual sclerosis. Instead of creative ways to optimize an enormous, existing inventory, it thinks "build, build, build" in an increasingly expensive construction environment. It’s characteristic of government operations contrasting with private enterprise.
The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority residents are comparable to timeshare participants. Whether renting or “owning,” they possess only a right to occupy some APCHA space for a period of time. The Wall Street Journal published an article explaining how Marriott Resorts (its timeshare affiliate) recycles “rights” by buying back “weeks” from participants and selling them at a markup. This enables the organization to inject new participants into the system without building more properties.
Where is APCHA’s buyback program? How many units could be recycled with such a program? APCHA doesn’t have to care as long as we permit it to “build, build, build."
Maurice Emmer
Aspen