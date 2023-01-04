Editor:
I just about fell out of my wheelchair down here at the Glenwood Springs Health Care where I have been rehabbing after a ladder fall a year ago. I had just read John Norman’s bit in the Dec. 28 Aspen Daily News to Ian Grimes extolling the need for the Aspen Skiing Co.’s rental ski insurance. I was still reading when I grabbed the nurse call button, or I would have gotten a hernia from laughing.
I called out to the Snowmass Ski Area rental profit center and found out that premium skis rent for $650 per week. Just the skis, no boots, no poles. The nice associate said the skis would run me around a grand if I purchased them. I didn't ask if that included bindings. So, SkiCo’s insurance of seven bucks a day for a $1,000 pair of skis sure seems to match their seven-story giant profit centers they are dispensed out of. Considering the insurance for my $50,000 Jeep is $650 per year, something at Vailmass is off the charts.
Jim Wingers
Aspen