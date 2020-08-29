Editor:
These are hard times for political moderates.
On the one hand, we have Biden and company unwilling to confront head-on the current spate of racially motivated urban violence. One is sorely tempted to see in the Democrats’ obvious moral cowardice on this issue an implicit avowal — at least among the more radical left — of the old Marxist rationale for political violence, that if you want to make an omelet, you have to break some eggs.
On the other hand, we have Trump and company insisting that there is no such thing as endemic racial bias on the part of police. Not so. Just recently, in my hometown of St. Louis, Cardinals great Ozzie Smith, who is black, described a “routine” traffic stop during which he politely asked the white officer if he had dome something wrong. Came the chilling reply, “Not yet.”
While I have no wisdom to impart here, perhaps George Orwell, that fearless dissector of totalitarianism, does. In a fascinating essay entitled “Inside the Whale,” Orwell warns that ideological purity, both left and right, invariably leads to intellectual and moral blindness. If Orwell is right, then both the Trump and Biden camps are so blinded by their respective ideological certainties as to make meaningful accommodation with the opposition a virtual impossibility. O tempora, o mores.
Donald Wilson
St. Louis