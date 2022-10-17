Editor:
It seems that Glenwood’s city council has decided to give the OK to Habitat for Humanity to go forward with the 8th Street and Midland project, ignoring the fact of why this property was bought. I assume that they have been advised that they can proceed without a public vote, even though they are changing the intended use. This is only the beginning of what is planned for the 8th Street and the river confluence area. There are plans to turn the old sewer plant area into condos and apartments, adding even more traffic in this already heavy traffic corridor. The Cowdin area has already had parking restrictions imposed on them from the city. Habitat for Humanity has sent out invites to those that will be affected to help with the design (not if they oppose the project). In this notice they indicate that the city has donated this property to them. I understand that it is a long-term lease in order to avoid a public vote and not a transfer of ownership. Where is Marco Dehm? He represents this district and should know how the residents feel about the project. I still stand by my statement, “you do not solve a problem by creating a larger one.”
RFTA is now thinking about a bus route along the trail system from 8th Street to 27th Street. What will that create at this intersection? Please back off and find a more suitable location. This project and development of the confluence will affect the commuters and all of Glenwood citizens.
Don “Hooner” Gillespie
Glenwood Springs