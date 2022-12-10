Editor:
Several months ago, I resigned from the Pitkin County Board of Health due to shifting priorities and a challenging new schedule. For the past nine years, I served first as a member of the city of Aspen Board of Health and then as the city of Aspen representative to the Pitkin County BOH, and then as an alternate to that board.
Throughout that time, there have been enormous changes in how the city and county approach public health. Eight years ago, the BOH transitioned from two separate BOH’s — a city BOH (made up of city council) and a county BOH (made up of the BOCC), to one BOH (the BOCC and a city council member).
In 2016, after extensive research and recommendations from a public health consultant, the board transitioned to an experiential-based member board with a representative from city council and one from BOCC. We then hired our first public health Director in 2017, Karen Koenemann, who was followed by our second, and another exceptional public health director, Jordana Sabella, in 2021, and, luckily, we were well prepared for the advent of COVID-19.
The work the BOH did during COVID was outstanding and the board of health and the public health director continue to competently guide the community through public health events. Thank you to our BOH, which through the transitions, restructuring, outstanding board members and hardworking staff continues to provide an invaluable service to our community.
Ann Mullins
Aspen