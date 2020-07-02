Editor:
In light of COVID-19, Youthentity — along with many nonprofit organizations — worried we faced a future in which we could not serve as many students this year without our annual fundraiser. Last week during our annual (and first virtual) Pig Roast Fundraiser, our worries were assuaged as our network rallied to support youth financial literacy and career development among Colorado’s Western Slope.
Thank you to the businesses and individuals who sponsored this year’s Virtual Pig Roast Fundraiser, and to those who participated in the online auction and raffle and donated to our Five Year Life Plan initiative. Many thanks to those who purchased virtual Super Supporter event tickets, one of which included a direct donation to local restaurants in the form of gift cards. Not only did your donation move to support Youthentity, this virtual ticket also raised over $3,000 for local restaurants — cash that went directly to restaurants’ payroll and operating costs.
We are heartened to know that our community values and appreciates the critical part that financial literacy and career readiness plays in building resilient communities. Investing in our young people will pay dividends as they grow up to be the next generation of business owners, employees and community members.
Meghan Grabow
Development director, Youthentity