Editor:
I’m not suggesting President Biden award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sens. Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin for agreeing to the Inflation Reduction Act, but at least they deserve a slap on the back for formulating the first significant federal climate legislation in our nation’s history.
The name of the proposed legislation was no doubt an appeasement to Manchin who refused to support the climate initiatives in Biden’s Build Back Better reconciliation bill because he saw them as inflationary. The IRA certainly will reduce inflation by facilitating renewable energy, because wind and solar are cheaper than fossil fuels, but to me the primary focus is to save the planet from the coming catastrophic effects of climate change.
Included in the compromise is $369 billion for clean energy programs and tax credits for purchases of electric vehicles, solar panels and wind turbines. Analysts say this will reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by 40% by 2030 from 2005 standards instead of the 50% promised by Biden in accordance with the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. It’s hoped state and local action will make up the remaining 10%.
No single act will solve the climate crisis and so it is with the IRA. Manchin wouldn’t allow penalties for power companies for using fossil fuels and the Department of the Interior will continue to allow fossil fuel extraction on public lands, the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska. Our country has no chance to meet a 50% reduction in GHG emissions by 2030 if we continue to allow methane gushing from oil and gas wells.
How did Schumer and other prominent Democrats such as our own John Hickenlooper get Manchin to sign off on a deal that contained many of the climate provisions he opposed in Build Back Better? I believe it was public pressure and Biden’s threat to accomplish goals through executive actions. Manchin was heard to complain when he objected to a climate measure his colleagues would “sic the dogs” on him.
Remember that. We’re the dogs and if we bark loud enough, the politicians will have to listen to us.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale