So, you’re new in town, couch surfing or car camping or spending more time at the fourth home you always wanted. Since forever, locals — whether born in or just off the road from the airport minutes ago — like to let it be known they are true locals by sharing obscure pieces of trivia with the tourons.
It seems like a lot happened last year, but what happens in Aspen stays in Aspen in the form of unresolved angst buried when the turns are good, or the summer sun is lighting everyone’s spirits.
So all the biggies that separate this place from losing itself in a myth of paradise gained, the housing crisis, traffic, historic preservation and environmental preservation are just sequels and prequels of themselves, dredged up for consideration in the never-ending cycle of special, regular, midterm or presidential election seasons. The sequels and prequels pop up like movies that we have forgotten or almost forgotten, as if Hollywood producers were city council candidates returning to what they do best: repeat past performances.
So, yes, we are doomed to repeat history just as we are busy consuming the sequels to “Avatar,” “Star Wars,” “Back to the Future” and the remakes of a “Star is Born,” “Dracula,” “Batman,” “King Kong” and various dinosaur resurrections, invasions and recreations.
So, in the interest of love, peace and harmony, I offer an Aspen quiz about stuff I think is interesting and worth remembering if you feel a need to demonstrate local knowledge that isn’t available very easily on your smartphone.
The Entrance to Aspen is back! Construction for a four-lane highway Aspen to Glenwood started in:
1. 1962
2. 1982
3. The Native American tribes didn’t keep records of such things.
The last public vote on the entrance was:
1. In 2002 for two bus lanes and two highway lanes across Marolt Open Space. The voters said no by about 200 votes.
2. In 2002 as cited above. The question passed by 200 votes, but city council chose to ignore the result.
3. Last year in November, the ballot language was so convoluted voters thought they were legalizing psilocybin, but nobody can remember the outcome.
The last time voters rejected a request for additional taxes for the school district was:
1. School district questions never fail.
2. In the early 1980s when enrollment dropped.
3. In 1994 after a drug scandal.
4. Last November when a state psilocybin question included school tax money.
Main Street:
1. Is 90 feet wide so the early miners and farmers could do a U-turn with a team of horses and wagons.
2. Was laid out exactly east to west so that the sun sets on the vernal and autumnal equinox days directly aligned with Main Street.
3. Has a speed limit designed to maximize ticket revenue for the municipality.
4. Is treated with magnesium chloride because it really belongs to the Colorado Department of Transportation, and they can do what they want with their Highway 82.
We all love big snow years, but which of these have been a problem following epic snow years:
1. One year, snow runoff saturated Aspen Mountain so thoroughly that part of the slopes started creeping toward the west side of town.
2. When snow is heavy, combustible bushes, grasses and other “ladder” fuels grow so profusely that they create greater forest fire danger in the following summer.
3. Rafting and kayaking is too dangerous on the Roaring Fork River.
4. All of the above.
Which of the following are true:
1. Aspen once was home to more than 12,000 people.
2. Aspen had the first electric lights west of St. Louis and east of San Francisco.
3. The Wheeler Opera House was “torched” to collect insurance money.
4. Aspen’s Park Run on Saturdays is the highest start/finish in the world among the 2,000 locations.
5. All but the insurance money story is true.
Mick Ireland is open to your answers at mick@sopris.net. Special mention to anyone who gets these all right without resorting to the Google lady. Tim Willoughby is disqualified from this contest as I am sure he knows all the answers and more.