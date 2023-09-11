He called himself not so much a singer and just OK on the guitar. He really did step on a pop top, break his leg twice and limp on back home in Key West. It really was his own damn fault.
Lucky us.
Jimmy Buffett made that down-but-not-out experience into a song, an album (“Changes in Latitudes”) and, with a lot of work incongruous with his laid-back image, built a billion dollar empire including casinos, a chain of restaurants and Margaritaville-themed subdivisions populated by a loyal following of “Parrot Heads” who showed up everywhere. The Parrot Heads in their Hawaiian shirts were a bit more upscale and less counterculture than the Dead Heads we hitched with in the 1970s, looking for escape at the beach rather than on the road.
Jimmy failed as a country artist in Nashville before retreating to Key West, where the cheerful melancholy of “Margaritaville” and other catchy “Gulf-and-Western” tunes celebrating a laid-back beach lifestyle took off. Though he wrote bestselling books and managed a growing franchise, he was, at heart, an entertainer. “I seem to reflect their [Parrot Heads] feelings because I’m one of them,” he said in a 1982 interview.
The critics and some who knew him better than I can tell you “Margaritaville” is or was more than just an anthem for partying. Pop culture iconizes art for its own ends — Bruce Springsteen, whose current successful tour has been eclipsed by Jimmy’s departure, wrote “Born in the USA” not as a celebration of patriotism but a lament for sending boys off to kill the “yellow man” in Vietnam. We listen to “Born” as upbeat triumphalism every Fourth of July. We hum along to “Margaritaville” during the summer as an anthem to a lifestyle. The upbeat tune overwhelms the words of regret.
I was not in Jimmy’s inner circle of friends and family 40 years ago but I was close enough to bear witness to his ability to draw so many near with his infectious energy and positivity, so much so that I could not and still can’t think of him as anybody but “Jimmy.” He was, for all the beach-ocean-sailor themes, a part of an Aspen that once drew so many of us to a “snow Margaritaville” as escapees from what we now call the real world.
I didn’t know Jimmy as well as the cool people did. I was on the fringe of the Aspen chapters in his life, playing first base for his Down Valley Doughboys (the “Dough”), getting backstage at Red Rocks, recording in my mind the unspeakable and hilarious substitution of the “F word” for “screw” as in his hit “Why Don’t We Get Drunk and…” at the Deaf Camp Picnic. The signers at the base of the stage signed it, the kids and crowd loved it, the management didn’t. But it was funny, it was outrageous, it was Jimmy keeping his promise to change the word screw to avoid offending someone.
All that happened and more. Yes, he did bring in New York Yankee star Greg Nettles to play for the Dough. Yes, Bill Murray showed up at second base to practice with the Dough. Yes, I am sure he pissed away a fortune so fast — crashing seaplanes can be quite expensive. And, as with everything else back then, drugs were a part of the scene to the extent that some observers claimed I was the only Dough not using and dealing. Not true. There was at least one other “straight” dude at third base.
That scene is gone. The Cheeseburger in Paradise franchise chain is renamed and an unauthorized restaurant bearing that name burned to the ground this year along with much of another paradise called Lahaina. The 30 albums, the Margaritaville themed subdivisions and the bestselling books remain. Nobody fishes for bales of marijuana off the Florida coast, at least nobody I know. Some of my teammates who did hard time for relatively trivial transgressions have become respected residents and role models for the straight life.
Other players begged their way onto the Buffett tour. While Aspen still attracts some impecunious escapees from the real world, we’re hardly laid-back. Dreamers juggle three jobs and swim against a tide of plutocrats and investors who wouldn’t know a square grouper from a flip flop. Our beach scene is at the Sundeck where a lawn chair rents for $300 and lunch for six is $4,800. Who has time to spare looking for that shaker of salt?
Back in the Buffett days, I was busted for drugs heading down U.S. Highway 1 to check out the legend that was Key West. The somewhat sympathetic cop said he had to yank my chain and go through my Camp Trails backpack under the guise of probable-cause hitchhiking. Forty percent of hitchhikers had drugs, he told me, and thus his boss directed the bust just in case I was part of the 40%. I paid the $3 ticket and kept moving. Times are different time now — no more hitchhikers, dope is legal and fewer cops are obsessed with just saying no.
Jimmy’s Key West, the legend I wanted to see, like Hemingway’s Key West, has succumbed to prosperity complete with a mostly employed population of 100 homeless persons sheltering in government transitional housing their neighbors want moved elsewhere. The Mad Dog Ranch + Studios started by Jimmy and passed to Glenn Frey of the Eagles in Old Snowmass is now a $5 million property and tourist attraction. Key West and its million-dollar homes are no longer a haven for refugees, land sharks, budding artists, Navy sailors, bails of square grouper and small-time dealers without money. Another paradise, kissed goodbye.
As Jimmy sang in the long version of “Margaritaville,” Key West is home to “Old men in tank tops, Crusin’ the gift shops, checkin’ out chaquitas down by the shore.” Sound familiar, Aspen mall strollers?
What was is gone but the attitude remains. Jimmy once threatened never to talk to a would-be biographer if he wrote a bio book about a life Jimmy hadn’t finished living. We can laugh at life’s weirdness, live it to the full, wait for the up after the downer. I remain part of the virtual Jimmy team, not a Parrot Head but one who still smiles at the tunes and the memories they carry.