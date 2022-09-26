As I write, rumors are spreading that this city and this county are slated to be the next square on the presidential electoral chess board — the next Martha’s Vineyard for southern governors landing human pawns seeking asylum from the predatory regimes of South America.
The gambit by Republicans Ron DeSantis (Florida) and Greg Abbott (Texas) is transparent: try to own the libs by proving our local leaders are hypocrites about immigration, that the unexpected arrival of plane loads of asylum seekers of darker skin and different languages will draw outrage and anger from local leaders about the cost of housing and feeding the refugees.
I doubt it. I know our local electeds fairly well. While I have policy differences with them individually from time to time, I don’t think there is a bigot among them. None of us are pure of heart and full of goodwill 24/7, but my prediction is that local leaders will find temporary shelter (Marolt Place, Harmony Place) and help the asylum seekers reconnect with family while they await court determination of their futures.
And I will be surprised if local citizens don’t turn out with food, care and offers of help as did our fellow libs living on Martha’s Vineyard. And, maybe, a few job offers as asylum seekers — refugees have temporary status in this country and are not “illegals” in any legal sense.
In short, the Southern asylum pawn gambit probably will be a failure here and, in spite of round-the-clock coverage from Fox News, won’t create the anger and vitriol on which Sean Hannity and his pals thrive. The image of people handing out blankets to those who walked hundreds or thousands of miles to escape persecution and torture just doesn’t tarnish a town’s image.
Some will point out, as always, that some of the immigrants are just looking for a better life — to which I can only answer, that’s how most of us got here. I found myself impecunious and in debt after college and I came here looking for what Simon and Garfunkel sang about: workman’s wages.
Video of Rachel Richards, Kelly McNicholas Kury and Skippy Mesirow handing out blankets or cellphones will be a news dud, at least for “Fox and Friends.” And clean, safe housing at Marolt Place won’t fit well with the narrative about selfish mansion owners.
Simply put, the red queen has chosen the wrong square. Should have asked Alice. Or at least tried the mushrooms first. Here we are again. Especially dumb when just down the road we have a “constitutional” sheriff already under investigation for using Garfield County public resources to advance xenophobia — and probably ready to react as scripted.
He is being investigated for using official office stationery and the county sheriff website to boost Lauren Boebert. He accused fellow Republican Don Coram of “decriminalizing fentanyl” and “wanting illegal immigrants to stay here unpunished,” etc. People who walk for months to escape tyranny, torture and persecution clearly aren’t sufficiently punished.
I don’t think most Garfieldians are of similar mind. But it’s pretty clear that Lou and his favorite candidate, Lauren Boebert, will not be handing out blankets and food to arrivals dumped on their doorstep. In the same vein, I don’t think all Republicans support these cruel characterizations of people who are, under law, entitled to seek asylum if they can get here. Nonetheless, at some point a party is responsible for the choices it makes for ballot positions and can either renounce this xenophobic attack or cheer it on. So far, cheers are outnumbering boos within the party of Trump.
The name Vallario might ring a bell to readers of some of my columns. It was Mr. V who put his wife in charge of our jail after a cocktail party conversation at a law enforcement convention with our own presumably “liberal” sheriff. And it’s Lou Vallario who recently laid down his law with our county commissioners on the “need” for a new jail or progress toward one in the next three months. Or else. As in, take your inmates back.
As for myself, a surprise drop of asylum seekers will be met by me with gluten-free brownies of my own baking and best wishes here in a town where very few of us are indigenous locals and most of us are welcoming to new arrivals.
