Dear Lauren:
What is wrong with you? I don’t really agree with you about much, but what is it with the children pretending to be cats and using litter boxes in the hallway? Is the whole cat thing just another figment of your somewhat-stunted imagination or just another burp from the far-right echo chamber?
It appears you are among a group of 20 or so politicians who have expressed grave concerns that some schools somewhere in the country are providing litter boxes for students whose teachers are “grooming” little people to pretend to be cats.
I am not sure how this got started, but even a casual scan of the internet shows that the story has been debunked from the beginning by every actual journalist in the country who has looked at it, save Joe Rogan — who isn’t a journalist but mistakenly seems to sometimes be identified as one.
Yet there you were, along with defeated GOP gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl, warning us about “furries.” Here’s what you said to Mesa County Republicans in Grand Junction, according to reporting in the Colorado Times Recorder, published Oct. 4:
“They are putting litter boxes in schools for people who identify as cats,” Boebert said. “Durango is doing this. This is how extreme it is.”
I am not sure why you digressed from talking about guns, freedom, guns and freedom again — which, as far as I know, serves as your platform, your mantra and solution to everything. Perhaps you snuggle up to an AR-15 at night since, as John Lennon put it, happiness is a warm gun and presumably just as good as a kitty cat or puppy in bed.
I’m from a large family; I have done a lot of babysitting for my niece and nephew and a little time as a substitute teacher. I want to assure you that many small ones have fun with anthropomorphic critters. Extra credit if you look that word up. When I was young, I had two brothers and five sisters, products of the Catholic-rhythm method. My babiest sisters loved to play “horsies,” which involved crawling around on the carpet, making whinny sounds and riding on the backs of older would-be centaurs like myself as part of the equine lifestyle.
My youngest brother could also anthropomorphize a pretty good dog, rolling over, barking and dropping a newspaper at the feet of my father as he rested in the Archie chair after work. Puppy brother’s goal was to convince my parents to get an actual, real dog for the family or deal with kids barking and chewing slippers. It worked: his sister Molly got her Irish Setter.
My siblings sometimes fought like “cats and dogs,” not knowing how dangerous that was, how pretending to be a “furry” can lead to critical race theory and a belief that the Pilgrims were not kind to the Indians who helped them through that first winter.
My niece and nephew loved pretending to be cute little dinosaurs, baby brontos as it were. My job was to be the T. Rex that chased them under the coffee table/cave while they squealed and clawed themselves out into the open. Repeat. And repeat. Kids love repetition in the way you love guns, freedom, guns, freedom ad nauseam. There were also a bunch of “Lion King” creatures brought to life: Uncle Scar (me), Nala, Zazu and so on. Both Katie and Jack emerged from their furry upbringing to become the responsible, intelligent, tax-paying adults so many of us wish you were.
In fact, I don’t know very many adult women who didn’t, at one Halloween or another, do a cat thing. It’s so easy and last minute: fluffy ears, eyeliner whiskers, a nose bulb, some fingernail alterations and black clothes, and you’re good to go and sexy in a Catwoman way that always gets Batman’s attention. Meow.
What I don’t get is how the multimillion-dollar GOP consultants convinced you that coming out against cats was a political winner. Sure, some people hate cats, but raising the cat question didn’t help much in La Plata County (Durango) where you fretted over hallways littered with litter boxes. You got crushed there, 63-37.
Perhaps the most humiliating result, besides losing your home county again, was in Mesa County, where Adam covered the spread with 42% of the vote, sort of a record for Democrats in a place where Republicans usually win 70-30.
Perhaps it was just a way to troll Adam for being sincere and working hard. If you can’t beat a crazy cat woman, what have you got? I don’t do injury litigation, but give me a call if you trip over a litter box on your way to class.
Mick Ireland sometimes wants to be a werewolf because Herschel Walker says werewolves can beat vampires. mick@sopris.net.