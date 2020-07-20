“We might not come back at all/Schools out forever/Schools out for summer/Schools out with Fever ...” Alice Cooper, 1972.
The rush to fire up the economy having failed so badly, the next push is on to open the schools in yet another attempt to normalize the political climate enough to enable the reelection of the denier in chief.
Local school boards are generally considered nonpartisan, conservative bodies. Not conservative in the whacked out QAnon style we see running for Congress here and there, but in the sense that they are inclined to move carefully in protecting the little people and the young adults that are our most precious and lasting legacy.
Our local board tends toward consensus, perhaps a little slow in discharging dysfunctional staff, even when it’s pretty clear that someone has screwed up badly or, in a recent instance, used lies and deception to obtain a position for which (in this case, she) was neither qualified or competent to fill.
Coming soon is an exam for the school board less welcome and less standardized than the future determinative SAT or ACT.
The boards have to answer one difficult question: Are schools here ready to reopen with what traditionally and symbolically has been deemed the highest form of learning: a log with a student at one end and a teacher at the other.
Our newest affluent refugees from the real world of virus and strife are waiting to find out if the state’s best log and teacher combination will be in operation.
At best, more than a 6-foot log, at the very least and maybe no log at all in the time of COVID-19. As is too often the case lately, an objective evaluation of the log v. the Ethernet cable has been politicized beyond the political bandwidth of a nominally nonpartisan board.
There is a coalition of parents and politicians trying to redo what failed in the spring: go back to a pre-COVID era when it was relatively safe for people to gather indoors at close quarters for hours at a time. Go back to work, go back to school, keep moving — nothing to see here.
While even the denialist governors of Florida, Arizona and Texas are rethinking the party line, the secretary of education insists those who remain closed will suffer loss of funding. The masks and social distancing disdained in the spring are the saviors of our fall.
Outsourcing the CDC death and infection account to the private sector might dampen the scare factor. Nobody cares when the data is faked to make an inauguration the biggest and best ever, but parents are generally past the fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice stage and not ready to relive the Florida experiment in deregulation.
The argument isn’t a simple one. Some students need schools for more than learning: social service, nutrition, emotional development and support.
The science that the White House maintains should not get in the way of school reopening is getting in the way, again, as it does when complex issues like education and climate change arise.
It’s clear that the older students are as capable of carrying and transmitting the virus as their counterparts drinking and partying together here in private homes and clubs. Yes, it’s not just Kentucky and Texas and Arizona and Arkansas that are missing the memo on social distancing, masking and washing hands.
So called nonpartisan boards have the most difficulty with lose-lose decision making. Open and infect, close and the log and pupil method of hands-on learning for which Aspen pays more per pupil than any other district, disappears.
Nonpartisan, purportedly apolitical bodies are wont to compromise by choosing a middle ground with some in person and some home schooling.
Teachers already being pushed to the edge with the need to do lesson plans for the internet, would face the very real possibility of having two sets of plans: one for the in-person lessons and another for the remote learners.
Still, at least to me it seems obvious that when schools around the country are asking parents to sign a “death waiver” relieving them of responsibility in the event of a COVID caught at school death, it’s pretty hard to rationalize opening the schools.