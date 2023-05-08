There was once, in my lifetime at least, a sort of consensus about something called the American Dream. Has it gone away, is it hiding, is it dead, was it ever real? Not sure, but I have a few clues borne of some life on the road, some life in Aspen and some extended time on a number of campuses.
The material world we associate with the idea — comfortable living, a place to call home, a family, decent job, some space — seems to have always been with us as waves of pioneers and ethnic groups moved away from cities ever westward looking for land, freedom and change. Blacks arrived in chains but joined the geographic movement leaving the South for better jobs and a little less oppression.
The most recent material manifestation of a common dream emerged after WWII as American GIs returned from the hellscape that finally snuffed a nightmare, that of a Thousand Year Reich cleansed of impure blood. Having seen firsthand the fascist nightmare and death camps that strove to efficiently eliminate 6 million Jews and another 5 million “undesirables” — Romas, gypsies, homosexuals and Russians — with the goal of eliminating the stripes from the rainbow flag that had yet to be created, the GIs were more than ready for some kind of normal.
What followed was an economic boom, a birth boom, an explosion of suburban living that left entire nonwhite ethnic groups behind along with women. The excluded lit a different kind of fuse that still burns today and still infuriates those whose vision of a rainbow flag is basically a blank white. The demand for more stripes on the flag, for a piece of some American Dream, continues to dominate our politics as surely did the Civil War.
But the common theme for all the diverse elements demanding their stripe on the flag from early immigrants establishing church-themed colonies to today’s undocumenteds seems simple: escape.
Escape from persecution, from poverty, from neo-theocratic governments. Irish and Italians fled severe poverty and famine; Chinese did the same. Puritans and Catholics sought religious freedom. The escapees came first to the coasts and gradually moved inland dreaming different variants of the dream, having only a desire to escape in common.
So too, Aspen. With the exception of a handful of legacy families, Clappers, Marolts and Vagneurs, almost everyone came here by choice seeking a better life, not necessarily more material success but escape from what in the ‘50s was called the rat race, the suburban material-oriented dream of career, family, job, boredom.
The common capture of how we live is in the expression, sometimes sincere, sometimes sarcastic, sometimes ironic response to how are you doing? “Livin’ the dream.” Some speakers sincerely mean, yes, I am skiing a lot, partying some, outdoors constantly, working at an OK or better job. Or the speaker means work sucks, my other is with another, I don’t have time for anything I came for but still clinging to the hope that I will be living the dream I see in the glossy real estate magazines and newspapers.
Perhaps the dream burns brightest for immigrants from South America, Afghanistan, Mexico and some parts of Africa where cartels and brutal autocrats run the show. The long commutes, the 80-hour weeks, the bottomfeeder jobs that I worked in my early days are not too steep a price for today’s immigrants to pay to get away from places like Venezuela. Migrants are not walking thousands of miles so they can come and vote for Joe Biden; they’re here because the alternative is as brutal today as it was for our mostly European ancestors.
Driving here from California last week, it was clear, if nothing else, that Aspen and like resorts are the end of the line for upscale migrants. If you’re not happy, and there are plenty of unhappy developments here, there is no easy escape. Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles? Check them out.
Where, even if you could, would you go? Back to boredom and normalcy? To places like Texas where your favorite books are banned, or Florida where the governor is busy trying to remove stripes from the rainbow flag, or Idaho where migrants are child labor grist for dangerous jobs and the legislators are decimating child labor laws so high school immigrants can work the nightshift?
We have it pretty good; we can make it better so let’s do that.
Mick Ireland still believes the balance between spirit and prosperity can be restored. mick@sopris.net