There was a time when Aspen and our valley felt above and beyond the problems of the so-called Real World. Crime? Hah, who locks the door against anything but bears? Poverty? Just get a third job. Obesity? Guilt, envy and peer pressure are better motivators than Jenny, Oprah and Weight Watchers combined.
And on and on — if it’s a problem, we didn’t have it and if we did, we could create and fund a program to combat it: housing, RFTA, the Healthy Community Fund, a homeless shelter, open space preservation, plastic bag bans, community policing … name it, and we have it and places that don’t are building their own versions. Go to a conference on governmental issues and be prepared for the other representatives to ask you how you did it in Aspen, Snowmass and Basalt.
The programs are still there but the sense of smug, cutting-edge security is not. Ready or not, we have been pulled into the mainstream partly because the rest of the world is catching up to our capitalist-funded version of socialism and partly because our economy is increasingly linked to the beauty, wealth concentration and productivity of a global, trade-based economy.
Our economic dependence on the Real World became apparent in 2008. The wake-up call was delivered by the bursting of the national real estate bubble. One of my saddest tasks as mayor was accepting the layoff of 25 city employees who had done nothing to deserve the hurt and disruption of a job loss.
The affluence of our guests and resident second-home owners was no barrier to a downturn with its drop in tax revenue and tourism. My neighbors wrestled with the reality of having only one job instead of two or three. Our more affluent neighbors up the hill, my sources told me, were bunkering down with gold and food supplies, awaiting the arrival of pitchforks and torches from down below.
Built into all of this was the assumption that persons of money would keep spending in the face of a recession, that seeing one’s net worth decline from $10 million (or billion) to $8 million or $8 billion would not affect their spending habits.
To say the least, hah! The scarcity mentality afflicts every income class with fear. Among the first cuts in the personal budget are vacations, dining and tipping. You might have a pile of gold ingots in the basement along with food and weapons. You might have $40 million left from the $60 million you started with, but that’s no protection against the scarcity driven fear that the good life can disappear completely, as easily as it came.
It’s too early to tell whether the coronavirus will reach the valley before lockdowns, testing and vaccines slow its spread. Unfortunately, while Donald Trump didn’t cause it (nor did the Democrats), the president did preside over the evisceration of the programs and staffing “deep state” that could have sprung into action to slow the spread of the virus. That’s a fact, not a hoax.
The Real World and its elites own most of our residential property. Locals no longer own the majority of single-family homes — vacation rental investments and second-home uses are dominant. The commercial downtown property is owned through straw men and shell companies looking for a cash stash. Our workforce is as dependent on cheap, powerless foreign labor as are the lettuce fields of California. When the planes don’t fly, we don’t either.
Our dependence on the Real World and its elites means the economic impacts will be felt here even if, as we all hope, the virus is contained. The capital markets are in free fall, despite happy talk from Larry Kudlow, Trump’s director of the National Economic Council.
Kudlow’s reassurance that there is nothing to see here, that “We have contained this, I won’t say airtight but pretty close to airtight,” is comedic at best and a sad reminder of his channeling of Baghdad Bob on the eve of the 2008 crash. “There is no recession coming. The pessimistas were wrong. It’s not going to happen.” It did then and it may do so again as the nation and world retreat from group activities, schools close, supply chains break and more foreign nationals disguised as tourists are prevented from entering the country.
My guess is that local managers of our not very deep state are already thinking about how to respond to the medical issues. There will be a plan for the medical threat. In the meantime, we can and should wash our hands for 20 seconds (it scrubs off viruses), contain our coughing (arm, not hands), not touch our faces (spreads the virus to where it can access the body), stay home when we are sick and don’t buy face masks (they don’t work).
Welcome to the Real World, Aspen, Snowmass and the valley. We are not alone and we are not immune.
Coincidentally, there is a presidential primary election on Tuesday. If you don’t have a ballot, go to the Pitkin County clerk and recorder’s office and get one, or register to vote. Mick@sopris.net.