It doesn’t take a wizard to see that dark money has arrived on the local election scene.
This season, it’s called Aspen Deserves Better, a PAC that doesn’t have to tell us who is funding its basic premise that we need to vote in the “Bored of Real Estate” candidates in order to have a “better” Aspen. Or, at least, an AspenX we can all visit.
The pros say, “Yard signs don’t vote.” True, but only a rube would believe that the clustering of certain candidates’ yardies with the Aspen Deserves Better signs is a coincidence. Well, duh.
Being inquisitive, I went to the Aspen Deserves Better website that urges us to “join the conversation.” The lead page converses as follows:
● “APCHA Housing”: Who’s conversing? Paul Menter, Maurice Emmer, Paul Menter and some guy who wants an auction to incentivize old people to give up their units starting with the Red Ant’s $100,000 suggestion to get us to leave town. Hmm, the Red Ant who, when she isn’t carping about Rachel Richards, whining about old people clogging up the system by staying alive or yukking it up about what a communist I am, is constantly pushing to create an all-rental housing system. (Transients are so much less likely to vote in elections! And so disposable when their leases expire!)
Isn’t one rust-colored creepy crawler enough? Do we really need a website devoted to “prioritizing” housing to “essential” workers and tax cuts for real estate investors? Heck, I know more than a few voters who eagerly await the Ant’s endorsements each season so they can be sure of who not to vote for.
Peter Grenney, the founding person at ADB Inc. (or is it ADB LLC?), insists we should “prioritize essential and resort workers.” Clearly, we don’t have enough undisclosed dark money telling us what to do, notwithstanding what was done to the venerable Aspen Times.
Neither Mr. G nor the scarlet insect nor the weekly anti-housing mentor ever define “essential” worker or even “resort” worker. And they dare not admit that the “essential” cop or ski patrol person who gets hurt would fall into the expendable category and could be asked to leave to make room for a younger, faster, cuter and more malleable transient. Parts is parts, they say.
Which begs the question, are “Bored of Real Estate” members “essential” or should we just un-house them along with nonessential artists, journalists, caregivers and other riff raff? In truth, we have a good many real estate agents who contribute a lot to this place in their spare time. Some of them are good friends. Not all of them spend time planning “mistakes” that take advantage of the rules to enrich themselves, give or take a few duplexes cum single-family homes. Ka-ching. Still, Zoom sales could work.
Oddly enough, while this columnist has been writing about housing since 1989, as have many others, it must have been a “mistake” or oversight that nothing that aligned with our point of view was included in the monologue described as a “conversation.” Perhaps a former dishwasher, bus driver, journalist, elected official, volunteer, attorney and graphic designer like myself is not sufficiently “essential” to be quoted or referenced in a conversation about housing.
● “Aspen Homeowner”: ADB asks, “Sick of having your private property rights disrespected by a punitive city hall, upset over changes to the land-use code that enables dense subsidized-housing complexes in every neighborhood?”
This is of course, a reference to the short-term rental tax approved by 62% of voters last November. Presumptively, the unofficial ADB candidates, assorted insects and malcontents who may be funding this website could get one of their species elected and make sure the STR tax is repealed so that the jobs generated by these mini hotels, some of them commanding $100,000 a night, are not mitigated by the absentee investors who now hold about 60% of the single-family homes here.
I admit all this can be taken too seriously. One of the candidates whose yard signs are clustered with the ADB signs suggested that the city scrap the Lumberyard housing project because there are vacant sites around town that could be developed for housing. Like the tiny lot and cabin on Main Street that was home to Mountain Rescue Aspen and could probably host four units. Yup, why build 275 units when you could build four?
Besides, Mark Hunt is probably just demolishing stuff to make room for housing on the vacant lots around town that would otherwise be worth a billion or two. (It’s not polite to LOL at a candidate forum, but here at home I did laugh out loud.)
ADB has another math problem: Mr. Grenney’s suggestion that “we have the capacity to house over 80% of our essential workforce.” Um, let me do the math: If we have 3,200 APCHA units as ADB states and that’s enough for 80% of the workforce, how many more units are needed to house 100% of the “essentials?”
Answer: 800. (3,200 divided by .8 equals 4,000. And 4,000 minus 3,200 is 800. Sounds like we need about 2.9 Lumberyards. If this isn’t clear, ask an essential fifth-grader.)
So, in the honorable tradition of Ward Hauenstein, I am not here to tell you who to vote for. I’ll leave that to the rufescent arthropod.
Mick Ireland hopes everyone votes, essential or not, because that’s how democracy works. Contact him at mick@sopris.net.