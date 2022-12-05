For those growing up in the last century in the US of A, soccer hasn’t quite hooked us into obsession. But after a weekend watching 22 dudes run up and down the “pitch” or whatever they call it, I feel myself getting sucked in.
As a kid in the 1950s (and ’60s and ’70s), team sports were a simple matter: football in the fall, track in the spring and baseball in the summer. I played the “big three” sports with a certain dedication that, at the very least, helped me master arcane rules and their application in a way that prepared me for the paradoxical and counterintuitive process that we know as common law and constitutional precedent.
Many of my younger and more intelligent associates already embrace “football” that doesn’t involve violent collisions and late-life disabilities that leave young, vital athletes limping through life talking about whether vampires can eat werewolves.
Over the years, it has become obvious that there are really only two kinds of sports: life sports that you can do until your last days on the planet and sports most of us give up after graduating from school. Nordic skiing, swimming, pickleball, running and cycling are life sports: Klaus is in the pool and weight room; my brother-in-law Don Bird is cleared to ski as he recovers and has already trekked around the golf course on classic skis. One of the best running coaches I ever ran with was a Boston Marathon female pioneer.
Soccer is a life sport. My belief is that more kids playing soccer would mean less obesity — more kids in constant motion is a good start on life. As a scrawny 108-pounder, high school football and baseball were pretty much sedentary for me, with big chunks of time spent on the bench and time on the field divided between brief anaerobic spurts, and the rest waiting about half an hour for someone to hit the ball my way or throw a pass in my zone.
Physiology makes it unlikely that many of us have the resiliency and structural soundness to play traditional American team sports. It’s hard enough to find friends on powder days, let alone a dozen volleyball players or 18 baseball players. You need a field properly marked, equipment and, worst of all, players who can schedule time for a team sport of the kind you played in your youth.
Soccer is a lot simpler to organize: a goal marked by a pair of sweatshirts, a ball and a half dozen people — the only qualification being that they’re available. Genetic advantages are not nearly as decisive in soccer as in say, baseball or American football or basketball, where a 300-pound lineman (lineperson?) can be a decisive advantage, as can be a 7-foot person in basketball. Obviously, there are overlaps — Brittney Griner could, if allowed, play in the NBA, but most of us amateurs are benched after high school.
Soccer is called the beautiful game. I find beauty in a diving catch, a perfect pass, a twisting layup. In soccer, the beauty is often in the teamwork that leads to a bicycle kick or bent corner kick and header. In my world, it’s all good, though I have done only the traditional-sport beauty movements described here and am confident that I won’t ever again try anything involving upside-down bicycles. Enough titanium already.
Best of all, soccer doesn’t lend itself to truck and beer commercials. Soccer action is continuous and, fortunately, there aren’t innings (baseball) or first downs (football) that must be filled with commercials for trash food, alcohol, insurance, pharmaceuticals and Medicare parts you don’t need. There are, of course, too many scandals in all sports ranging from drugs to absolute greedhead owners, and soccer is not exempt.
World Cup spectators are engaged from start to finish — just qualifying for the 32-team file is a four-year process and a source of national pride, especially for small nations that North Americans barely are aware exist. Senegal and Ghana are underdogs (Ghana is ranked at or near the bottom this year) and better known for upsets than championships. I had to look at a map to find them (West African coast), and even the heavy favorites have to take them seriously. If your favorite baseball team loses to the Cubs, it’s weird and disappointing but never a big deal in the long run. But losing to an underdog in the knockout round at the World Cup is the end of the dream, no matter how good anyone says you are.
I don’t have a deep attachment to any of the teams so, as a general rule, I align myself with underdogs even when I am not fond of the team’s country. Saudi Arabia is and should be a pariah given its human rights record, but the opening upset of the mighty Argentines was worth watching in a way that watching the Cubs beat the Yankees or the Broncos beating anyone this year feels. In the long run, you know the Cubs and Broncos are going nowhere, as usual, but at least there is an occasional reminder that life is not completely scripted in advance.
I won’t be getting up at 2 a.m. to watch games, but I do plan to watch, hoping to see another underrated team knock off England or Argentina again.
A billion fans have been enjoying a sport Mick Ireland has overlooked for years, and he is glad to add it to his watchlist. mick@sopris.net