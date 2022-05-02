Now it’s official: The end of Aspen is a thing, a fact, a reality in a world where reality is increasingly a rarity.
And it has been for a long time but, to mix and mash a metaphor, the frog has finally noticed the water that has been bubbling to a boil for 50 years and has, like the planet’s climate, become lethal. Even those of us who fill these pages with amusing stories of our personal accomplishments — ski pins, children’s antics and our own darling pasts here — have begun to take seriously what the numbers, the demographics and the anecdotes have been shouting about for three census periods.
The demise of core eateries — both Little Annie’s and the Woody Creek tavern are “oyster bars” — has divided the social scene along the familiar free market/deed-restricted status lines. You’re either Musking it up for $4,800 at the ASPENX Snow Beach in your thousand-dollar sweatshirt or grabbing a slice or a burger at the duct-tape end, with little in between. Even casual observers get it without needing to look at the inexorable reddening of the demographic and home ownership maps.
Folks, we’re out of magic bullets. We fought the market and the market won.
Balancing the devastating impacts of gentrification with housing is no longer an option. Vacation rentals have created at least 1,300 hotel rooms — about 10 Gorsuch Hauses. Needless to say, there are no plans to house the thousands of vacation-rental employees who will serve the housekeeping needs and the shopping/eating/entertainment requirements of the new guests at the thousands of upscale units. Four or five Lumberyard projects aren’t on the drawing board.
Neither Basalt nor Carbondale are going to rescue this end of the valley, as their once-reliable backup housing markets are also contracting under the weight of outside investment and gentrification. The rec center is already closed most of the weekend; the housing enforcement staff is practically gone; first responders are hard to find; and teachers are disappearing. If you lose your affordable housing unit, Silt is the next stop.
For complicated legal and political reasons, it’s unlikely the city or county elected officials will put or even try to squeeze the vacation-rental genie back into the local character bottle. Too many investors and too many wannabe locals have too much on the table to allow a roll back of development and conversion.
I, for one, have always had mixed feelings about the proposed airport expansion, as better air service helped keep the residential real estate sector in check. I reasoned that balancing hotels and resort uses against the real estate sector could allow the local-serving economy to thrive. Now that residential luxury real estate and visitor services have joined forces to transform the place, it’s time to reconsider — as even the Aspen chamber has — whether the vacation rental boom will overwhelm us with visitors and complete the transformation of town to a theme park.
The last gasp for growth managers might well be the proposed airport expansion. We’re already too accessible, over accessed and under housed. It might be time to say what so many feel: enough tourists and billionaires and oligarchs are enough. Park your next-generation private jet somewhere else; we’re full.
Mick Ireland still has the Tom Benton poster from the last campaign against runway expansion a generation ago. mick@sopris.net.