The consensus seems to be that Aspen has lost its soul, its gonzo spirit, its raison d’etre.
It’s hard to compare now with then. Nostalgia creeps over us as we age, and it’s all too easy to remember the good old days as better than they were or worse than these new days. For every example of how great it was then, it’s easy to match with an example of how not so good it was then and now.
I am old enough to have seen the great characters of the past: Dr. Hunter S Thompson, Dick “the Dove” Kienast, Fritz Benedict, Bil Dunaway, Dwight and Joe and others. For those who don’t or didn’t know them, there are plenty of stories to be told and books already written that describe their mythical personas.
We know their stories: Hunter, the drug-infused genius who invented something called gonzo journalism that is now treated as a “lifestyle;” the Dove was a typically overqualified Aspen cop who was sent to investigate a burglary and almost wound up in a shootout with DEA agents; Fritz Benedict was an irrepressible thinker who master planned Vail, Snowmass and Aspen. Some of you live in housing he wanted to see built in his literal backyard.
Bil Dunaway was an adventurer who served with the 10th Mountain Division at Riva Ridge in Italy, skied and filmed his descent of Mont Blanc and wound up staying in Aspen for good after breaking a leg at a veterans’ ski race here. He bought The Aspen Times and advocated for open meetings at City Hall, employee housing and a union for the ski patrol while speaking out against the war in Vietnam.
And Dwight Shellman and Joe Edwards brought us the growth-management concept that has flattened population growth and made our real estate as expensive as any in the world.
I feel connected to them — I answered the 3 a.m. calls from Hunter, was recruited to be a deputy by The Dove, worked for Dunaway covering drugs and crime at The Aspen Times, helped Fritz move his Stillwater housing idea ahead and was one of many who tried to make growth management work for the workers as well as the real estate speculators.
But I have to wonder, are we living among giants now or will we recognize them only when they’re gone? Has the Aspen dream degenerated into the Aspen theme park where everyone is so busy trying to hang on to their place in the last best place they can think of? Legalized drugs, affordable housing, community policing, growth management — all mainstream now and we battle over the means but not the ends of our legends’ vision.
Old Aspen, the Aspen mourned by Roger Marolt and other “first people” actually born here, is definitely gone. The art carts aren’t racing down the mountain, the women don’t play softball at Wagner Park, nobody hollers at the untutored skiers or (gasp, snowboarders!) for ruining the shape of Bell Mountain Ridge moguls, nobody hangs at a bar mixing the dirtbags with the AspenX crowd, we don’t have amateur or pro bike racing downtown, the newspapers are lucky to be alive and write up the basics, the radio DJs don’t warn us of impending drug busts and the schools send almost everyone to college.
The problem? We’ve all grown old and there isn’t much of an opening for someone to come here with $800 and a pair of ski boots that don’t fit, as I did, back then. If you don’t get here with first, last and a security deposit in the low five figures, you probably won’t stick. The affordable housing program is basically a freeze-out for newcomers. The turnover rate in APCHA sales units is about 3% a year (35 during 2022) according to a recent thorough story by Catherine Lutz and Laurine Lassalle. And not to worry about old people clogging up the system: 60% of those 65 to 73 are still working compared to 18% nationwide.
Maybe the problem is we literally can’t get it together as a community, as locals are hesitant to get together in large numbers — too many viruses and too much work to keep a grip on a home or even a rental unit. Like the rest of the country, we are increasingly siloed into a social life that is private with little of the mixing of the classes that was common in the old days. Even the “Local” coffeehouse has met the challenge of rising costs and labor shortages with a membership structure for the adjacent Here House, where speakers and presenters hold forth.
People might yearn for the old-style coffee shop, but the owners get it: The old model is dead, and if the public doesn’t get on board with the hybrid membership private club/public model we could see — as we have seen elsewhere — a local-oriented gathering spot become yet another art gallery or bank. And its newest rival, Gravity Haus, is a membership club.
What will we nostalgize over 20 years from now? The good old days of Mark Hunt, Jeff Gorsuch, Vladislav Doronin and private club/coffee houses? Or will we, as a community, find a new vision to rally around?
Mick Ireland thinks change can be good but only if the change is in a positive, more open and egalitarian direction. mick@sopris.net.